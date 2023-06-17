Bahrain Team Pulls Out of Tour De Suisse Following Gino Mader’s Tragic Death

Team Bahrain Withdraws From Tour De Suisse After Gino Mader’s Death

Team Bahrain has announced their withdrawal from the ongoing Tour De Suisse after the tragic death of their rider, Gino Mader. The decision was made as a mark of respect for the 24-year-old Swiss cyclist who passed away after a crash during the fourth stage of the race.

The team expressed their deep sadness and condolences to Mader’s family and friends. They also thanked the race organizers, officials, and medical staff for their assistance and support during the difficult time.

The Tour De Suisse has also paid tribute to Mader, stating that he will always be remembered as a talented and promising cyclist who had a bright future ahead of him.

The remaining members of Team Bahrain will not participate in the rest of the race and will return home to mourn the loss of their teammate.

