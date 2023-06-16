Bahrain Victorious Confirms Gino Mader’s Death Following a Crash in Tour of Switzerland

GINO MADER SUSTAINS FATAL INJURIES IN TOUR OF SWITZERLAND CRASH, CONFIRMED BY BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS

Swiss cyclist Gino Mader has tragically passed away due to injuries sustained in a crash during the Tour of Switzerland. The Bahrain Victorious team, for whom Mader raced, confirmed the news in a statement.

Mader, who was just 24 years old, had been performing well in the race, taking third place in the fifth stage. However, during stage six, he was involved in a severe crash that left him with critical injuries. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, Mader was unable to recover and passed away shortly after the incident.

The cycling community is in shock at the news of Mader’s untimely death. Tributes have poured in from fellow riders, teams, and fans around the world. Our thoughts are with Mader’s family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time.

