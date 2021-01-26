Bai Yin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Bai Yin has Died .

Radio broadcaster Bai Yin has died at the age of 90. A devout Muslim from northern China, she worked at Taiwan's Broadcasting Company of China for more than 40 years. She was also suspected of being a communist spy and imprisoned for six months in 1950.https://t.co/9IdMFGbxF3 — Michael Fahey (@shu_wang_gong) January 25, 2021

