Bailey Kvamme Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Bailey Kvamme has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Bailey Kvamme has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel 3h · NORFOLK — Memorial service for Bailey Kvamme, 31, of Norfolk will be held at a later date. He passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at his residence in Norfolk. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
