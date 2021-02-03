Bailey Kvamme Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Bailey Kvamme has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021

Bailey Kvamme has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel 3h  · NORFOLK — Memorial service for Bailey Kvamme, 31, of Norfolk will be held at a later date. He passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at his residence in Norfolk. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

