Bailey Lauret Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bailey Lauret has Died .

Bailey Lauret has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2021.

Matea Gregg is with Bailey Lauret. 15 hrs · “I will spend my heaven by doing good on earth.” These beautiful words from St. Therese of Lisieux fill my aching heart today. – Bailey Lauret and I met in 2017 on our FOCUS mission trip to Mexico City. We were instant friends and have kept in touch since that trip. Bailey was so good at making you feel seen and known and was so full of joy. I always admired his faith, trust in the Lord and love for Our Lady. I am so thankful to have known him and called him a friend. – Just like St. Therese – Bailey did so many amazing things during his short 24 years of life. I know that his example and love for the Lord inspired so many- especially me. I know that he will be cheering me on from heaven and interceding for me…what a gift. – Bailey…My heart breaks knowing you are no longer here on this earth- but I have an overwhelming peace in my heart knowing that you are now in your eternal home – where you will do immeasurable good for God. I know that in heaven you will be able to love and help others in a way you never could here on earth. Eternal rest, grant unto Bailey, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon him.