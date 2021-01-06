Bailey Lauret Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bailey Lauret has Died .

Bailey Lauret has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2021.

Terry Wright 15 hrs · As many of you have heard by now Bailey Lauret has been called home to our Lord Jesus. With Curt’s permission I am asking this SEARCH family to please lift up the Lauret Family as they cope with the sudden loss of our brother Bailey.

Dot Pogue

My heart couldn’t be any sadder! Eternal Rest Grant unto him oh Lord! And let the Perpetual Light Shine Upon Him and May his soul and all the Souls of the Faithful Departed Rest In Peace!

Catholic Campus Ministry in the Diocese of Memphis

It is with great sadness we share the passing of one of our second year Focus missionaries, Bailey Lauret. Bailey unexpectedly passed away Tuesday morning. Bailey has selflessly given of himself to the ministry and our students for a year and a half. He loved God fearfully and strived to share this love with everyone he encountered. He truly knew what it meant to be a disciple of Christ and lived the Joy of the Gospel knowing the promise of eternal life with God. He was a friend to so many and beloved by all. His life was truly a gift and will have a lasting impact on us all. Thank you God for the gift of Bailey and for allowing us to love him and be loved by him. Keep him, his family and friends, and all our students in your prayers as we grieve this loss.

verso l’alto, Bailey 💛🏞

Eternal rest grant unto him,

O Lord, and let perpetual light

shine upon him. May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through

the mercy of God, rest in peace.