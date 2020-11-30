Bailey Pratt Death -Dead-Obituaries : Bailey Pratt Has Died from Car Accident in Columbia SC.

Bailey Pratt has reportedly died from a fatal car accident in Columbia, SC, according to a statement posted online on November 29.  2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.

The Falcon Baseball Program sends sincere condolences and prayers to the Pratt family.
Rest In Peace Bailey.

Posted by A.C. Flora Baseball on Sunday, November 29, 2020

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Chris Braciszewski wrote
Sending prayers to all my Falcon baseball family. ❤️

William Wagner wrote
Sorry for your loss. Prayers from the Miller Mavericks baseball program.

Bert Brannon wrote
Peace to the Pratts and all of the baseball family.

