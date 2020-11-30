Bailey Pratt Death –Dead-Obituaries : Bailey Pratt Has Died from Car Accident in Columbia SC.
The Falcon Baseball Program sends sincere condolences and prayers to the Pratt family.
Rest In Peace Bailey.
Posted by A.C. Flora Baseball on Sunday, November 29, 2020
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
— AC Flora Baseball (@ACFloraBaseball) November 30, 2020
Chris Braciszewski wrote
Sending prayers to all my Falcon baseball family. ❤️
William Wagner wrote
Sorry for your loss. Prayers from the Miller Mavericks baseball program.
Bert Brannon wrote
Peace to the Pratts and all of the baseball family.
