Baja California Shooting.: Baja California Shooting: 10 Dead and Multiple Injured – Obituaries Updated

A gang of armed individuals opened fire on people participating in an all-terrain car competition in the southern part of Ensenada, Mexico, leaving multiple people injured. The Mayor of Playa Hermosa expressed regret for the assault and efforts to identify those responsible are ongoing. Authorities are working to clarify the facts and a special investigation committee has been commissioned. Multiple agencies responded to the situation, including the municipal police, state citizen security force, navy, defense department, investigation agency, and fire department.

Read Full story : Shooting in Baja California, 10 People Dead and Several Injured in Baja Shooting – obituary updates /

News Source : obituary updates

