Baja California shooting. today : 10 killed and 10 injured in shooting at Baja California car rally

10 dead and 10 injured in shooting at Baja California car rally today 2023.
Ten people have been killed and ten others injured in a shooting at an all-terrain vehicle rally in Mexico’s Baja California state. Videos posted on social media showed heavy gunfire during the rally in a neighbourhood of Ensenada and at least three bodies lying on the ground. Officials said gunmen in a vehicle opened fire on people and vehicles during the rally. Baja California is experiencing intense cartel activity.
News Source : Cammile Bussière
