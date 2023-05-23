“Baja California shooting victim” today : Baja California shooting claims life of San Diego resident

Baja California shooting claims life of San Diego resident today 2023.
Mexican officials have confirmed that Roberto Ayala, a man from San Diego, was one of the ten victims killed in a shooting in Ensenada. No other details about the incident have been provided at this time. The news was reported by cbs8.com on May 22, 2023.
News Source : cbs8.com
