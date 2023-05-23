“Baja California shooting victim” today : Baja California shooting claims life of San Diego resident

“Baja California shooting victim” today : Baja California shooting claims life of San Diego resident

Posted on May 23, 2023

Baja California shooting claims life of San Diego resident today 2023.
Mexican officials have confirmed that Roberto Ayala, a man from San Diego, was one of the ten victims killed in a shooting in Ensenada. No other details about the incident have been provided at this time. The news was reported by cbs8.com on May 22, 2023.

News Source : cbs8.com

  1. Baja California shooting
  2. San Diego homicide
  3. Mexico border violence
  4. Cross-border crime
  5. Borderland violence
Post Views: 3

Leave a Reply