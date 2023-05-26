Bajrang Dal activist : Bajrang Dal activist thrashed for being friends with Muslim woman in Chikkamagaluru

A Bajrang Dal activist in Chikkamagaluru was attacked by a group of 30 people on Friday for being friends with a Muslim woman, according to police. The victim, Ajith, was seriously injured and has been hospitalised. The incident took place in the Banakal police station limits in Mudigere taluk. The woman filed a complaint against the attackers. This is the second such incident of moral policing in the state, despite official warnings. Chikkamagaluru is a communally sensitive district and Congress won all five seats there in the recent Assembly elections.

News Source : IANS

Bajrang Dal Inter-religious friendship Hindu-Muslim relations Violence against minorities Social harmony