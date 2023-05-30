Sundaram Tiwari, Bajrang Dal co-convenor, arrested for marijuana smuggling in Satna district. : Bajrang Dal co-convenor Sundaram Tiwari arrested for smuggling marijuana in Satna district, Madhya Pradesh

Two individuals, one of whom is believed to be a co-convenor for the Bajrang Dal in Panna district, were apprehended by police on suspicion of smuggling marijuana in Satna district on Monday. The arrests took place at Uchehra railway station, and were made by Madhya Pradesh’s Satna RPF crime intelligence team. Acting on a tip-off, the RPF conducted a search of the Sarnath Express to Satna, resulting in the discovery of five youths smuggling marijuana. The arrested persons were identified as Sundaram Tiwari and Raj Chaurasia. Tiwari was found with 10kg of ganja, while Chaurasia had 12kg. In total, 22kg of marijuana worth Rs 1.7 lakh was recovered. The duo have been charged under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act and the case has been handed over to GRP for further investigation.

News Source : FP News Service

