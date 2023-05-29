Bajrang Dal district co-ordinator Sundaram Tiwari arrested for Ganja smuggling





Satna: A district co-ordinator of Bajrang Dal, Sundaram Tiwari, has been arrested for allegedly smuggling 22-kg of hemp (Ganja) with another person in the same smuggling racket. The Railway Protection Force’s (RPF) crime intelligence team caught Tiwari and the other accused smuggling the contraband while they were coming to Satna by Sarnath Express. Tiwari is said to be involved in smuggling cannabis for a long time.

The RPF Crime Intelligence unit seized the hemp and arrested two of the five accused youths who were caught when the RPF started searching the train for the contraband after receiving a tip-off. The other accused youths escaped and are being sought by the police. The police are currently interrogating the arrested accused and trying to identify and apprehend their accomplices.