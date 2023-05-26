“Baked Falafel for Weight Loss”: A Healthy Recipe for Baked Falafel to Aid Weight Loss

Baking Falafel for a Healthy Twist

Are you a fan of the traditional deep-fried falafel but are looking for a healthier option? Look no further than baked falafel! This recipe offers the same delicious flavour and texture of the original recipe, but with a healthy twist that you can feel good about.

Ingredients

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1/2 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

2 tbsp olive oil

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F. In a food processor, combine the chickpeas, onion, garlic, cumin, coriander, salt, and black pepper. Pulse until well combined but still slightly chunky. In a mixing bowl, combine the chickpea mixture with the flour and baking powder. Mix well. Form the mixture into small patties, about 2 inches in diameter. Brush the patties with olive oil and place them on a baking sheet. Bake for 20-25 minutes, flipping halfway through, until golden brown and crispy. Serve with your favourite dipping sauce or in a pita pocket with fresh veggies.

Benefits of Baked Falafel

The traditional deep-fried falafel recipe can be delicious but is not always the healthiest option. By baking your falafel, you can still enjoy the same flavour and texture while cutting down on the amount of oil and fat used in the recipe. Additionally, chickpeas, the main ingredient in falafel, are a great source of plant-based protein, fibre, and essential vitamins and minerals.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a healthier option for your falafel fix, give this baked falafel recipe a try. It’s easy to make, delicious, and packed with nutritious ingredients that you can feel good about. Enjoy as a snack, appetizer, or main dish, and experiment with different dipping sauces and toppings to make it your own.

