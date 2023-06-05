“Baked Shrimp Boil Recipe”: Baked Shrimp Boil Recipe: The Ultimate Sheet Pan Shrimp and Sausage Dish

Sheet Pan Shrimp and Sausage Recipe – How to Make a Baked Shrimp Boil

If you’re looking for an easy and delicious dinner recipe that will feed a crowd, this sheet pan shrimp and sausage recipe is perfect for you. With just a few simple ingredients and minimal prep time, you can have a flavorful and satisfying meal on the table in no time.

Ingredients:

1 pound large raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 pound smoked sausage, sliced into rounds

1 pound baby potatoes, halved

2 ears of corn, cut into thirds

1 red onion, sliced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Lemon wedges, for serving

Parsley, chopped, for garnish

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 400°F. In a large bowl, combine the shrimp, sausage, potatoes, corn, onion, and garlic. Add the olive oil, Old Bay seasoning, paprika, thyme, oregano, salt, and black pepper to the bowl and toss everything together until everything is evenly coated. Spread the mixture out onto a large sheet pan in an even layer. Bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes, or until the shrimp are pink and cooked through, the potatoes are tender, and the sausage is browned and crispy. Remove from the oven and squeeze fresh lemon wedges over the top of everything. Garnish with chopped parsley before serving.

Variations:

This sheet pan shrimp and sausage recipe is incredibly versatile and can be customized to your liking. Here are a few ideas to switch things up:

Swap out the sausage for a different protein, like chicken or tofu.

Add other vegetables, like bell peppers, zucchini, or cherry tomatoes.

Use different seasonings, like Cajun seasoning or Italian seasoning, to change up the flavor profile.

Serve over rice or quinoa for a heartier meal.

Tips:

Here are a few tips to make sure your sheet pan shrimp and sausage recipe turns out perfectly:

Make sure to evenly distribute everything on the sheet pan so that everything cooks evenly.

If your corn is particularly large, you may want to cut it into smaller pieces to ensure that it cooks through.

If you want to make this recipe ahead of time, you can prep everything up to the point of baking and then cover the sheet pan with foil and refrigerate until you’re ready to cook. Just add a few extra minutes to the baking time to account for the cold ingredients.

Conclusion:

This sheet pan shrimp and sausage recipe is a delicious and easy way to enjoy a classic shrimp boil without all the fuss. With just a few simple ingredients and minimal prep time, you can have a flavorful and satisfying meal on the table in no time. Plus, it’s easy to customize to your liking with different proteins, vegetables, and seasonings. Give it a try for your next family dinner or get-together with friends!

