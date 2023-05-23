“Baker shooting” today : Fatal Shooting of a 24-Year-Old Man by a Baker

“Baker shooting” today : Fatal Shooting of a 24-Year-Old Man by a Baker

Posted on May 23, 2023

Man, 24, dies in shooting by baker today 2023.
Police in Baker, Louisiana are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man who was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Lavey Lane. No suspects or motives are known at this time. The incident is part of a larger string of shootings that have left four people dead and nine injured.

News Source : https://www.wafb.com

  1. Baker shooting incident
  2. Fatal shooting in Baker
  3. Baker police investigate shooting death
  4. Gun violence in Baker
  5. Justice for victim of Baker shooting
Post Views: 13

Leave a Reply