“Baker shooting” today : Fatal Shooting of a 24-Year-Old Man by a Baker

Man, 24, dies in shooting by baker today 2023.
Police in Baker, Louisiana are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man who was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Lavey Lane. No suspects or motives are known at this time. The incident is part of a larger string of shootings that have left four people dead and nine injured.
Read Full story :Baker shooting leaves 24-year-old man dead/
News Source : https://www.wafb.com
- Baker shooting incident
- Fatal shooting in Baker
- Baker police investigate shooting death
- Gun violence in Baker
- Justice for victim of Baker shooting