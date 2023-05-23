“Baker shooting” today : Fatal Shooting of a 24-Year-Old Man by a Baker

Man, 24, dies in shooting by baker today 2023.

Police in Baker, Louisiana are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man who was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Lavey Lane. No suspects or motives are known at this time. The incident is part of a larger string of shootings that have left four people dead and nine injured.

