Bakhmut – focus keyword including victim name : No relevant title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from this text.

“Zelensky Comments on Bakhmut, a City of Ruins and Dead Russians”

During a meeting with US president Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Zelensky struggled to discuss Bakhmut and gave an emotional response. When asked if Ukrainian forces were still in control of the city or if Russia had taken over, Zelensky’s response was somewhat unclear, stating “I think no.” He went on to suggest that Bakhmut was a pyrrhic victory for the Russians and that there was nothing left in the city for the Ukrainians to lose, as it was in ruins with many dead Russians. Zelensky added that the Russians came to them.

News Source : AFP

1. Zelensky confirms Bakhmut loss

2. Nothing left in Bakhmut, says Zelensky

3. Bakhmut falls to enemy forces, confirms Zelensky

4. Zelensky acknowledges loss of Bakhmut

5. Bakhmut defeat confirmed by Zelensky