“Bakimba George” – victim name : “Bakimba George identified as boating accident victim: Police marine officers investigate”

“Bakimba George identified as boating accident victim: Police marine officers investigate”

The RVIPF Marine Branch officers are investigating a boating accident that resulted in the death of one man. Bakimba George, a 28-year-old resident of the Valley, Virgin Gorda, was injured and later passed away due to the injuries sustained in the collision. According to preliminary investigations, a male captain and the deceased were departing from the Anegada dock on a 17-foot speedboat around 6:30 pm on Wednesday when the boat collided with the dock, causing both occupants to suffer upper body injuries. The men were taken to Dr. D. O. Smith Hospital, where Bakima George succumbed to his injuries, and the captain was treated and released. The boat sustained significant damage, and investigations are ongoing.

News Source : Ronn Grant

