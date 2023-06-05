“Bakra Eid Beef Stew Recipe”: Cook with Khaana Waana: Chatpatta Beef Stew Recipe for Bakra Eid Special

Beef Stew Recipe

Introduction

Beef stew is a comforting, hearty meal that is perfect for chilly weather or for a special occasion like Bakra Eid. This Chatpatta Beef Stew recipe from Cook with Khaana Waana is packed with flavor and is sure to become a family favorite.

Ingredients

1 kg beef, cut into small cubes

2 onions, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp ginger, minced

2 tomatoes, chopped

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp garam masala

2 tbsp yogurt

3 tbsp oil

Salt to taste

Water as needed

Instructions

In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the onions and sauté until they are soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and sauté for another 2 minutes. Next, add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they are soft and mushy. Add the cumin powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and garam masala. Mix well and cook for 2 minutes. Add the beef to the pot and mix well until it is coated in the spice mixture. Cook for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the beef is browned on all sides. Add enough water to the pot to cover the beef. Bring the pot to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and cover the pot with a lid. Simmer for 1-2 hours, stirring occasionally, until the beef is tender. Add the yogurt and salt to taste. Cook for another 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Garnish with fresh cilantro and serve hot with naan or rice.

Conclusion

This Chatpatta Beef Stew recipe is a delicious and comforting meal that is perfect for a special occasion like Bakra Eid. With its flavorful spices and tender beef, it is sure to become a family favorite. Serve it with naan or rice for a hearty and satisfying meal.

