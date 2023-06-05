“Bakra Eid Beef Stew Recipe”: Cook with Khaana Waana: Chatpatta Beef Stew Recipe for Bakra Eid Special

Beef Stew Recipe
Introduction
Beef stew is a comforting, hearty meal that is perfect for chilly weather or for a special occasion like Bakra Eid. This Chatpatta Beef Stew recipe from Cook with Khaana Waana is packed with flavor and is sure to become a family favorite.
Ingredients
- 1 kg beef, cut into small cubes
- 2 onions, chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tbsp ginger, minced
- 2 tomatoes, chopped
- 1 tsp cumin powder
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- 1 tsp red chili powder
- 1 tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 2 tbsp yogurt
- 3 tbsp oil
- Salt to taste
- Water as needed
Instructions
- In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the onions and sauté until they are soft and translucent, about 5 minutes.
- Add the garlic and ginger and sauté for another 2 minutes.
- Next, add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they are soft and mushy.
- Add the cumin powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and garam masala. Mix well and cook for 2 minutes.
- Add the beef to the pot and mix well until it is coated in the spice mixture. Cook for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the beef is browned on all sides.
- Add enough water to the pot to cover the beef. Bring the pot to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and cover the pot with a lid. Simmer for 1-2 hours, stirring occasionally, until the beef is tender.
- Add the yogurt and salt to taste. Cook for another 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Garnish with fresh cilantro and serve hot with naan or rice.
Conclusion
This Chatpatta Beef Stew recipe is a delicious and comforting meal that is perfect for a special occasion like Bakra Eid. With its flavorful spices and tender beef, it is sure to become a family favorite. Serve it with naan or rice for a hearty and satisfying meal.
