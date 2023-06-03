Bakra Eid Special Kabab Karahi Recipe: Bakra Eid Special: How to Make Beef Kabab Masala Gravy and Seehk Kabab Karahi by @mqcooking898

Beef Kabab Masala Gravy Recipe || Bakra Eid Special Seekh Kabab Karahi Recipe by @mqcooking898

Bakra Eid, also known as Eid al-Adha, is a time when Muslims all around the world sacrifice an animal as part of the commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God. The sacrificial animal is then distributed among family, friends, and the needy. And what better way to celebrate this occasion than with a scrumptious Beef Kabab Masala Gravy recipe.

Ingredients:

– 500g Beef mince

– 2 Medium-sized onions (finely chopped)

– 2 Tomatoes (finely chopped)

– 1 Tbsp Ginger paste

– 1 Tbsp Garlic paste

– 1 Tbsp Red chili powder

– 1 Tbsp Coriander powder

– 1 Tbsp Cumin powder

– 1 Tbsp Garam masala powder

– 1 Tbsp Turmeric powder

– Salt to taste

– 2 Tbsp Oil

– 1/2 Cup Water

– Fresh coriander leaves (for garnishing)

For Kababs:

– 500g Beef mince

– 3 Tbsp Gram flour

– 2 Tbsp Ginger paste

– 2 Tbsp Garlic paste

– 2 Tbsp Red chili powder

– 1 Tbsp Cumin powder

– 1 Tbsp Coriander powder

– 1 Tbsp Garam masala powder

– Salt to taste

– 2 Tbsp Oil

– 1 Egg

– 1/2 Cup Chopped coriander leaves

– 1/2 Cup Chopped mint leaves

– 1/2 Cup Chopped green chilies

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, add all the ingredients for kababs and mix well. Make small kababs out of the mixture and set aside. Heat oil in a pan and fry the kababs until brown on both sides. Take them out of the pan and set them aside. In the same pan, add onions and fry until golden brown. Add ginger and garlic paste and fry for a minute. Add tomatoes and cook until they become soft and mushy. Add red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Mix well. Add water and let it come to a boil. Add the fried kababs to the gravy and let it cook on low heat for 10-15 minutes. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve with naan or rice.

Tips:

– You can adjust the spice level according to your taste.

– You can also add a dollop of yogurt to the gravy for a creamier consistency.

– Make sure to fry the kababs well before adding them to the gravy, or they might break apart.

– You can also use mutton or chicken mince instead of beef.

Conclusion:

This Beef Kabab Masala Gravy recipe is perfect for Bakra Eid or any special occasion. The juicy and flavorful kababs in a rich and spicy gravy are sure to impress your guests. It’s an easy and quick recipe that doesn’t require too much effort, but the end result is delicious. So, try this recipe and enjoy the celebration of Bakra Eid with your loved ones.

