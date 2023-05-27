“Bali Temple Mental Health Treatment”: Bali Temple Incident: German Tourist Sent for Mental Health Treatment After Being Stripped Naked

German Tourist Arrested for Stripping Naked and Interrupting Sacred Performance in Bali

A German tourist, Darja Tuschinski, has been arrested in Bali for interrupting a sacred performance and stripping naked at the Saraswati Hindu temple in Ubud. According to a report in the South China Morning Post, Tuschinski attempted to enter the inner sanctuary of the shrine and got into an argument with staff members before forcefully entering the outdoor arena where she undressed and stood close to the dancers. Tuschinski has been sent for mental health treatment by Indonesian officials after declining to board a flight back to Germany.

Actions of the Tourist

The 28-year-old Tuschinski was seen naked at the Saraswati Hindu temple in Ubud, near the dancers. She attempted to enter the inner sanctuary of the shrine until a security guard barred her from doing so. She then got into an argument with the staff members and forcefully entered the outdoor arena where she undressed and stood close to the dancers. The temple also organised a ritual to purify the sacred space.

Legal Action Taken Against the Tourist

After declining to board a flight back to Germany, Ms Tuschinski was eventually transported to a mental hospital in Bangli town. She was also charged with failing to pay hotel bills while on vacation on the island. Police spokesman Stefanus Satake Bayu told SCMP, “The foreigner is depressed because she has no money to finance her stay in Bali.” The Indonesian police added that Ms Tuschinski also roamed naked around the guest areas of the resort where she was staying. However, they decided not to press charges against her.

Stricter Rules for Tourists in Bali

This incident comes as the country is implementing stricter rules for tourists who are seen misbehaving. The South Asian country has seen an increase in foreign visitors being deported for engaging in actions or making gestures that, according to the authorities, offend the religious sensibilities of Balinese Hindus.

Conclusion

The incident involving Darja Tuschinski is a reminder of the importance of respecting the religious and cultural practices of the places we visit. It also highlights the need for tourists to be mindful of their behavior and to follow the rules and regulations of the destinations they visit. Bali is known for its rich culture and traditions, and it is essential to show respect for them while enjoying the beauty of the island.

