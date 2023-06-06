Ball Post Earrings: DIY Tutorial: How to Make Ball Post Earrings with Seed Beads – A Step-by-Step Guide

Step-by-step Ball Post Earrings with Seed beads/Tutorial DIY

Post earrings are a classic style of earrings that can be worn with anything. They are simple, elegant, and easy to make. Adding seed beads to these post earrings can add some color and sparkle to your outfit. In this tutorial, we will show you how to make these beautiful ball post earrings with seed beads.

Materials Needed:

● 2 ball post earrings

● 20 4mm seed beads

● 2 headpins

● 2 earring backs

● Pliers

● Wire cutters

Step 1: Gather the Materials

Before you begin, make sure you have all the materials needed to make the earrings. You can find these materials at any craft store or online. Choose the color of seed beads that you want to use for your earrings.

Step 2: Thread the Seed Beads

Take a headpin and thread 10 seed beads onto it. Make sure they are centered on the headpin. Repeat this step with the other headpin.

Step 3: Create the Loop

Using the pliers, bend the headpin at a 90-degree angle about 3mm above the top seed bead. Hold the end of the headpin with the pliers and wrap the wire around the pliers to create a loop. Make sure the loop is closed tightly.

Step 4: Attach the Beads to the Earring Post

Open the loop on the headpin and slide it onto the earring post. Close the loop tightly using the pliers.

Step 5: Repeat the Process

Repeat steps 2-4 for the other earring.

Step 6: Add the Earring Backs

Using the pliers, open the loop on the earring back and slide it onto the earring post. Close the loop tightly using the pliers.

Step 7: Finishing Touches

Using the wire cutters, cut off any excess wire on the headpin. Use the pliers to tuck in the cut end of the wire so it doesn’t snag on anything.

Your beautiful ball post earrings with seed beads are now ready to wear! These earrings are perfect for any occasion and can be customized to match any outfit. You can use different colors of seed beads or even mix and match colors to create unique earrings.

Conclusion

Making your own earrings is a fun and easy way to add some personal style to your jewelry collection. These ball post earrings with seed beads are a great project for beginners and can be completed in just a few minutes. Once you have the basic technique down, you can experiment with different colors and bead sizes to create your own unique designs. So why not give it a try and make your own beautiful earrings today!

