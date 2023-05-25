“Ballantine woman dies in car crash” today : MHP Confirms Fatality in Ballantine Car Crash

Posted on May 25, 2023

MHP Confirms Fatal Car Crash in Ballantine, Resulting in the Death of a Woman today 2023.
A 32-year-old woman from Ballantine, Montana died after running off the left side of South 16th Road and hitting a tree. She was not wearing a safety belt and was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol and speeding. Weather was not a factor in the crash.

News Source : Mary Beth Dickson

