Balloon Release Held in Honor of Sequoia Samuels, 4-Year-Old Victim Found Dead in Garbage Container, Mother and Boyfriend Charged with Neglect and Abuse of Corpse in Memphis, Tennessee.

Sequoia Samuels : Balloon Release Held in Honor of Sequoia Samuels, 4-Year-Old Victim of Child Neglect and Abuse of a Corpse Case in Memphis

A balloon release was held in honor of Sequoia Samuels, the 4-year-old who was reported missing before her remains were found by police. The event was attended by members of the community who came to show their support to the family members of Samuels as they process her death. Samuels was found dead inside a garbage container after she was initially reported missing. Memphis Police have charged her mother, Brittney Jackson, with child neglect and abuse of a corpse after she claimed her boyfriend, Jaylon Hobson, beat the toddler weeks ago, leaving her unresponsive. Hobson is being charged with a false offense report. Both accused remain in custody and additional charges could be forthcoming.

Read Full story : Balloon release held in memory of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels /

News Source : Jordan James

Balloon release ceremony Memorial balloon release Sequoia Samuels tribute Balloon release event Remembrance balloons