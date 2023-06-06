Ballwin Resident Thomas Brennecke Dies in Car Accident on I-44 Involving Abandoned Truck

Thomas Brennecke Obituary

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Thomas Brennecke, a beloved member of our community in Ballwin. Thomas was tragically killed in a car accident on I-44 when his vehicle collided with a truck that had been abandoned on the highway.

Thomas was born in St. Louis and spent his entire life in the surrounding area. He was a graduate of Parkway West High School and went on to earn a degree in business from the University of Missouri. Thomas was a successful businessman and owned his own marketing firm, which he ran for over 20 years.

Thomas will be remembered for his kind and generous nature, his love of family and friends, and his passion for adventure. He was an avid hiker and enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors. Thomas was also a talented musician and played guitar in a local band.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Sarah, and their two children, Emily and Michael. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held in Thomas’s honor at the Ballwin United Methodist Church on Thursday, June 10th at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Thomas’s memory.

