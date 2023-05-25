“Balochistan police attack” today : Attack on Police in Balochistan

Attack on Police in Balochistan today 2023.

Unknown gunmen attacked a police check post in Balochistan’s Mastung district, killing at least five police officials and injuring several others. The attackers escaped from the scene after the attack. A search operation has been launched to apprehend the culprits responsible for the attack. The Balochistan government has condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased police officials.

Read Full story : Balochistan Mai Police Par Hamla /

News Source : DawnNews

Balochistan Police Attack Security Measures in Balochistan Terrorism in Balochistan Law and Order in Balochistan Police Response in Balochistan