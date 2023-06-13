Baltimore Boxer Killed and Double Shooting a Day Apart, Dunbar High Student Charged in Mass Shooting today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jabre Griffith, an 18-year-old student at Dunbar High School, has been charged with two counts of murder, six counts of attempted murder, and several related charges in connection with two shootings in Baltimore that occurred in March. The shootings took place 23 hours apart and resulted in the deaths of two men and six injuries. Griffith was arrested at the high school and is being held at Central Booking. The first shooting took place on March 23, resulting in the death of boxer Ernest Hall and injuries to five others. The second shooting occurred 23 hours later, resulting in the death of Micah Strong and injuries to a 25-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man. Griffith is believed to have used the same handgun and getaway car in both shootings, and detectives identified him as a suspect using surveillance footage and GPS data. Additional suspects in the shootings have yet to be identified.

News Source : Rohan Mattu

Source Link :Dunbar High student charged in mass shooting that killed Baltimore boxer, double shooting a day apart/