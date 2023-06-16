Baltimore Police report fatal shooting of a male in Shipley Hill on Thursday night today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to authorities, an unknown male was fatally shot in the head on Thursday night in Southwest Baltimore. After receiving a ShotSpotter alert, officers were approached by a man who claimed he was shot at by two individuals on McPhail Street in Shipley Hill. The police discovered the deceased male with a gunshot wound to the head after searching the area. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or anonymously call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. [Baltimore homicides interactive link]

News Source : Dan Belson

Source Link :Male killed in Shipley Hill shooting Thursday night, Baltimore Police say/