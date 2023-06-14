Baltimore Police report male fatality in Broadway East shooting on Tuesday night today.

Baltimore Police report male fatality in Broadway East shooting on Tuesday night today.

Posted on June 14, 2023

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to a news release by Baltimore Police, homicide detectives are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday night in East Baltimore. The incident took place in the Broadway East neighborhood on the 1800 block of North Chapel Street, where officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at approximately 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered an unidentified male who had suffered multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds and had died at the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 410-396-2100 or anonymously call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

  1. Baltimore shooting
  2. Broadway East violence
  3. Homicide in Baltimore
  4. Male victim in shooting
  5. Baltimore crime news

News Source : Dan Belson
Source Link :Male dead after shooting Tuesday night in Broadway East, Baltimore Police say/

Post Views: 16

Leave a Reply