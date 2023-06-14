Baltimore Police report male fatality in Broadway East shooting on Tuesday night today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to a news release by Baltimore Police, homicide detectives are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday night in East Baltimore. The incident took place in the Broadway East neighborhood on the 1800 block of North Chapel Street, where officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at approximately 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered an unidentified male who had suffered multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds and had died at the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 410-396-2100 or anonymously call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Baltimore shooting Broadway East violence Homicide in Baltimore Male victim in shooting Baltimore crime news

News Source : Dan Belson

Source Link :Male dead after shooting Tuesday night in Broadway East, Baltimore Police say/