Baltimore Police report male fatality in Shipley Hill shooting on Thursday night today.

Posted on June 16, 2023

Police reported that a man whose identity is unknown was shot and killed on Thursday night in Southwest Baltimore. After receiving a ShotSpotter alert at 10:24 p.m. in Shipley Hill’s 100 block of McPhail Street, officers were approached by an unharmed man who stated that two individuals had shot at him, according to a news release from the Baltimore Police. The police found the unresponsive male with a gunshot wound to the head after searching the area. He died at the location. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or anonymously call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. [Baltimore homicides interactive link]

