Balu Dhanorkar: Death Cause And Obituary

Balu Dhanorkar health : Title: Balu Dhanorkar Health Condition and Death Cause

The purpose of this article is to provide information on the health condition and death of Balu Dhanorkar. Balu, also known as Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar, was a member of the Lok Sabha representing the Chandrapur constituency and affiliated with the Indian National Congress political party. Before becoming a Lok Sabha candidate, he resigned from the position as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Shiv Sena party and subsequently joined the Indian National Congress.

Balu’s health was notably impacted by his treatment for kidney stones in 2023. He had been undergoing treatment for this condition for approximately one week and was initially admitted to a hospital in Nagpur, Maharashtra. However, due to the severity of his condition or the need for specialized treatment, he was subsequently transferred to a hospital in New Delhi. Unfortunately, despite efforts, Balu’s health deteriorated, leading to his untimely demise. The specifics regarding the progression of his condition during his hospitalization and the exact cause of his passing may not be publicly available.

Balu was survived by his wife Pratibha, an MLA, and their two sons. His father, Narayan Dhanorkar, also passed away in Nagpur on Saturday evening after a prolonged illness, and due to Balu’s hospitalization, he could not attend his father’s final rites on Sunday.

Shashi Tharoor, a Congress Member of Parliament, expressed his condolences following the demise of Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar and extended his sympathies to the family and loved ones of the departed MP. Balu’s death marks the second loss of a Congress MP during the 17th Lok Sabha.

News Source : Genius Celebs

