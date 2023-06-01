Balu Dhanorkar wife Pratibha Networth: Pratibha Dhanorkar: Lifestyle, Biography, Family, Net Worth, Income, House and Cars of Balu Dhanorkar’s Wife

Introduction

Balu Dhanorkar is a well-known industrialist based in India. He is the founder of Balu Forge Industries, which is a leading supplier of forged components to various industries. Balu Dhanorkar is married to Pratibha Dhanorkar, who is a homemaker and a philanthropist. In this article, we will take a closer look at Pratibha Dhanorkar’s lifestyle, biography, family, net worth, income, house, and cars.

Early Life and Education

Pratibha Dhanorkar was born in a middle-class family in India. She completed her school education in her hometown and then went on to pursue a degree in arts from a reputed college. Pratibha was always interested in social work and used to participate in various charitable activities during her college days.

Family

Pratibha Dhanorkar is married to Balu Dhanorkar, who is a successful industrialist. The couple has two children, a daughter, and a son. Their daughter is married and settled in the USA, while their son is working in their family business.

Lifestyle

Pratibha Dhanorkar is a simple and down-to-earth person. She leads a very disciplined life and wakes up early in the morning to perform her daily prayers. She is a vegetarian and follows a strict diet to maintain her health. Pratibha is also very conscious of the environment and encourages people to adopt eco-friendly practices.

Philanthropy

Pratibha Dhanorkar is actively involved in various charitable activities. She runs a trust that provides education and healthcare facilities to the underprivileged sections of society. The trust also provides financial assistance to talented students who cannot afford to pay for their education.

Net Worth and Income

Pratibha Dhanorkar’s net worth and income are not publicly known. However, she is the wife of a successful industrialist and is believed to lead a comfortable life.

House

Balu Dhanorkar and Pratibha Dhanorkar live in a luxurious bungalow in Pune, India. The house is spread over a large area and has all the modern amenities.

Cars

The Dhanorkar family owns several cars, including luxury sedans and SUVs. They are known to be car enthusiasts and have a passion for high-end automobiles.

Conclusion

Pratibha Dhanorkar is a homemaker and philanthropist who leads a simple and disciplined life. She is actively involved in various charitable activities and runs a trust that provides education and healthcare facilities to the underprivileged sections of society. Her net worth and income are not publicly known, but she is believed to lead a comfortable life with her family in their luxurious bungalow in Pune, India. The family also owns several high-end cars and has a passion for automobiles.

Source Link :Balu Dhanorkar Wife Pratibha Lifestyle, Biography, Family, Networth, Income, House, Cars/

Balu Dhanorkar wife Pratibha lifestyle Balu Dhanorkar wife Pratibha biography Balu Dhanorkar wife Pratibha family Balu Dhanorkar wife Pratibha net worth Balu Dhanorkar wife Pratibha house and cars