“Bam Adebayo top defender”: Top 5 NBA Defender: Donovan Mitchell Praises Bam Adebayo

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell recently shared his top five defenders in the NBA on the “Run Your Race” podcast. Among the list was Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo, who Mitchell praised for his defensive abilities. Mitchell’s compliment is just the latest example of how much Adebayo has become a factor in the league and for the Heat.

Since being drafted by the Heat in 2017, Adebayo’s development has played a significant role in two trips to the NBA Finals. While he was used off the bench during his first two seasons with the Heat, Adebayo began to emerge as an important part of the team’s future even before his second season ended. Over the past four years, Adebayo has expanded his production, twice averaging a double-double over an entire season and coming close during the other two campaigns. He’s also averaged more than one steal per game during each of those seasons and has been named to one of the NBA’s All-Defensive teams four times.

Adebayo’s inclusion in Mitchell’s top five defenders is a testament to his hard work and dedication to becoming an elite defender. Mitchell also included Jrue Holiday, Lu Dort, O.G. Anunoby, and a tie between Marcus Smart and Draymond Green on his list. The inclusion of Holiday, Smart, and Green should come as no surprise to any close observer of the NBA, as all three players have regularly been recognized for their prowess, with multiple selections to those prestigious teams. Both Green and Smart have received an even higher accolade by being tabbed as the NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Adebayo’s inability to make the All-Defensive First Team has been a source of frustration for him, and he hasn’t been shy about putting himself in the same defensive category as Green and Holiday’s Milwaukee Bucks teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, Mitchell’s compliment is a feather in the cap of Adebayo, and it highlights how much of a force he has become in the league.

Right now, Adebayo has other priorities, mainly helping the Heat even their NBA Finals series against the Denver Nuggets. The Heat would prefer not to return to Miami down 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. If Adebayo is able to neutralize Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic for the remainder of the series, his status as an elite defender will only be enhanced.

In conclusion, Bam Adebayo’s inclusion in Donovan Mitchell’s top five defenders in the NBA is a testament to his hard work and dedication to becoming an elite defender. Adebayo has become a significant factor in the league, and his continuing development has played a key role in the Miami Heat’s success. While he has other priorities right now, including helping the Heat in the NBA Finals, Adebayo’s status as an elite defender is only set to grow.

NBA defense rankings Bam Adebayo defensive highlights Donovan Mitchell praise for Bam Adebayo Top NBA defenders 2021 Miami Heat defensive strategies

News Source : Brad Sullivan

Source Link :Donovan Mitchell says Bam Adebayo is a top 5 defender in the NBA/