“Ban Phiet traffic accident” today : Two fatalities and one injury reported in a severe road accident at Ban Phiet

Posted on May 25, 2023

Two fatalities and one injury reported in a severe traffic accident in Ban Phiet. today 2023.
A serious traffic accident occurred on May 25 at km9, National Highway 70, in Ban Phiet commune, Bao Thang district, killing two people and injuring another. The accident involved a tractor truck carrying the control plate 24C-119.XX, towing a trailer. The cause of the accident remains unknown.

