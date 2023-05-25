“Ban Phiet traffic accident” today : Two fatalities and one injury reported in a severe road accident at Ban Phiet

Two fatalities and one injury reported in a severe traffic accident in Ban Phiet. today 2023.

A serious traffic accident occurred on May 25 at km9, National Highway 70, in Ban Phiet commune, Bao Thang district, killing two people and injuring another. The accident involved a tractor truck carrying the control plate 24C-119.XX, towing a trailer. The cause of the accident remains unknown.

Read Full story : Serious traffic accident in Ban Phiet leaves 2 dead, 1 injured /

News Source : Daisy

Ban Phiet traffic accident Fatal accident in Ban Phiet Traffic collision in Ban Phiet Road accident in Ban Phiet Two dead in Ban Phiet accident