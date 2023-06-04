“Banamex IPO”: What Makes a Banamex IPO the Optimal Choice for Citi’s Stockholders?

Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser has announced that an initial public offering (IPO) of its Banamex unit is the best option for shareholders after the bank abandoned a long-running sales process of its Mexican retail operations. The decision to pursue an IPO instead of a sale is expected to have a positive impact on shareholder returns, as the franchise is accretive to the bank’s returns. The IPO is expected to take place in 2025 and will not impact Citigroup’s plans to fully exit the franchise nor its medium-term guidance. Fraser stated that the bank had begun to restart stock buybacks in a “modest” fashion.

Citigroup’s decision to halt the sale of its Banamex unit last month came as a surprise to the market. The unit includes the bank’s consumer, small-business and middle-market banking divisions in Mexico. Citigroup’s new strategy under Fraser is to focus on more profitable businesses like treasury services and wealth management, and as part of this, the bank announced plans to exit more than a dozen retail bank units globally. The hope is that these moves will allow Citigroup’s returns to align better with its peers.

Fraser declined to comment on how Citigroup’s sales and trading businesses will fare in the second quarter, but she did say that the bank’s investment banking operations were showing some “green shoots”. This comes as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. warned investors of a sharp slowdown in its investment bank from the bumper gains of a year ago. Goldman’s trading business is trending down more than 25% this quarter compared with the same period last year, according to President John Waldron.

During her conference speech, Fraser was briefly interrupted by protesters, and the webcast was cut out for more than 15 minutes. A representative for Citigroup confirmed that the protests were related to fossil fuels. When Fraser resumed her speech, she said that it was imperative to make the bank’s business practices cleaner from a climate perspective.

In conclusion, Citigroup’s decision to pursue an IPO instead of a sale of its Banamex unit is expected to benefit shareholders by providing higher returns. The move is part of the bank’s broader strategy to focus on more profitable businesses like treasury services and wealth management and exit retail bank units globally. While Fraser declined to comment on Citigroup’s sales and trading businesses, she did mention that the bank’s investment banking operations were showing some positive signs.

News Source : Paige Smith

Source Link :Why a Banamex IPO Is the Best Alternative for Citi’s Shareholders?/