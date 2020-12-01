Bandgang Paid Will Death –Dead-Obituaries : Detroit Rapper Paid Will has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Detroit rapper Bandgang Paid Will has reportedly passed away , according to a statement posted online on December 1 . 2020.

His death has been confirmed by several news outlets and many people on social media.

Rest Easy Paid Will & Jizzle P, two legends the city lost this year, in less than a month. Detroit knows how much of impact they had and more. Everyone be safe & prayers to Bandgang & Shredgang pic.twitter.com/MpBv8nUGwG — Twisted Xclusives (@TwistedXclusive) December 1, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BandGang Paid (@paidwill)

Paid Will Cause of Death

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Rip BandGang Paid Will. This violence gotta stop. Was the music I played all the time back in highschool. Rest In Peace. — (@KingoftheBay_) December 1, 2020 He was 22 but Rest up Paid Will you and damjonboi put me on to sumn special https://t.co/HykRQpZr62 — BigBossBenji (@BenjiSeason) December 1, 2020

Watch “Rappers Lil Yase & Paid Will Both Got Sent To The After Life WHO’S NEXT?” on YouTube – https://t.co/3IPfIPR7J9 — DJ Renee 225 (@DJRenee225) December 1, 2020