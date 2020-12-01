Bandgang Paid Will Death –Dead-Obituaries : Detroit Rapper Paid Will has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Rest Easy Paid Will & Jizzle P, two legends the city lost this year, in less than a month. Detroit knows how much of impact they had and more. Everyone be safe & prayers to Bandgang & Shredgang pic.twitter.com/MpBv8nUGwG
— Twisted Xclusives (@TwistedXclusive) December 1, 2020
Paid Will Cause of Death
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Rip BandGang Paid Will. This violence gotta stop. Was the music I played all the time back in highschool. Rest In Peace.
— (@KingoftheBay_) December 1, 2020
He was 22 but Rest up Paid Will you and damjonboi put me on to sumn special https://t.co/HykRQpZr62
— BigBossBenji (@BenjiSeason) December 1, 2020
Watch “Rappers Lil Yase & Paid Will Both Got Sent To The After Life WHO’S NEXT?” on YouTube – https://t.co/3IPfIPR7J9
— DJ Renee 225 (@DJRenee225) December 1, 2020
Skinny Lenny ,jizzle p and paid will and the just lost some other niggas that’s not famous That’s so hard to deal with I would wanna quit rappin to fr
— ConnieBwitiT (@_aarealbOSs_) December 1, 2020
They really killed paid will ♂️ niggas had a hell of a run in 15/16. Kept some bandgang in rotation.
— gun guru ♂️ (@S_Cato_Jr) December 1, 2020
I usually listen to bandgang when i’m sad to remind me the streets aint raise me like that, but now it got me sad thinking bout paid will
— oshun ☀️ (@chlocacola) December 1, 2020
