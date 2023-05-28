Bandits unleash mayhem on communities without network coverage in Kaduna, Nigeria

Awon community bandit attack : Bandits unleash mayhem on communities without telecommunication coverage in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna, leaving victims traumatised

In Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, over 25 communities lack telecommunication coverage, leaving them vulnerable to attacks from violent bandits. Despite the deregulation of the telecommunications sector in Nigeria 22 years ago, these communities, including Awon, Kigwali, and Akwaya Daji, have been left without network coverage. The absence of network coverage has led to a rise in insecurity, with residents living in fear of bandits who attack and kidnap them at will. The lack of coverage has also limited media coverage of the attacks, with reports coming mainly from state government press statements. Residents of the affected communities have had to travel 28 kilometers to alert the police of attacks, often arriving too late to prevent harm. The situation has forced many residents to flee their homes and seek refuge with relatives elsewhere.

News Source : Punch Newspapers

