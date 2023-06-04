“Bang Bang Shrimp Recipe”: A Tasty and Nutritious Bang Bang Shrimp Recipe Perfect for Full-Time Bus Living!

Healthy And Delicious Bang Bang Shrimp Recipe For The Full Time Bus Living Lifestyle!

Introduction

Living a full-time bus lifestyle can be challenging, especially when it comes to cooking healthy and delicious meals. However, with a little creativity and some quick and easy recipes, you can enjoy your favorite dishes while on the road. In this article, we will share with you a healthy and delicious Bang Bang shrimp recipe that is perfect for the full-time bus living lifestyle.

Ingredients

1 pound of shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/2 cup of cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/4 teaspoon of black pepper

2 tablespoons of olive oil

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1/2 cup of mayonnaise

2 tablespoons of sweet chili sauce

1 tablespoon of honey

1 teaspoon of soy sauce

1/4 teaspoon of red pepper flakes

1/4 cup of chopped green onions

Instructions

In a large bowl, mix together cornstarch, salt, and black pepper. Add the shrimp to the bowl and toss to coat evenly. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the shrimp to the skillet and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden brown and crispy. Remove the shrimp from the skillet and set aside. In the same skillet, add minced garlic and cook for 30 seconds or until fragrant. Add mayonnaise, sweet chili sauce, honey, soy sauce, and red pepper flakes to the skillet. Stir the sauce until it is smooth and heated through. Add the shrimp back to the skillet and toss to coat evenly with the sauce. Garnish with chopped green onions and serve immediately.

Benefits

This Bang Bang shrimp recipe is not only delicious but also healthy. Shrimp is a low-calorie and high-protein seafood that is perfect for weight loss and muscle gain. It is also a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for heart health and brain function. The sweet chili sauce used in this recipe is made with natural ingredients and is lower in sugar than traditional sauces. The addition of garlic, soy sauce, and red pepper flakes provides a boost of flavor and health benefits, including improved digestion and immunity.

Conclusion

In conclusion, cooking healthy and delicious meals while living a full-time bus lifestyle is possible with the right recipes. This Bang Bang shrimp recipe is quick, easy, and perfect for those who want to enjoy a flavorful and nutritious meal on the road. So, try this recipe today and enjoy the benefits of a healthy and delicious diet while living your dream bus lifestyle.

