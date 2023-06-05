Bangkok – Thailand Where To Hang Out Saturday Night : Bangkok Nightlife: Where to Party on a Saturday Night

Where to Party on a Saturday Night in Bangkok’s Nightlife Scene

Bangkok – Thailand Where To Hang Out Saturday Night

Bangkok, the capital city of Thailand, is a vibrant, bustling city that never sleeps. The city offers an array of entertainment options that cater to a diverse audience. From night markets to rooftop bars, Bangkok has something for everyone. If you’re looking for a place to hang out on a Saturday night, here are some of the best options.

Rooftop Bars

Bangkok is known for its rooftop bars, which offer stunning views of the city skyline. These bars are popular among locals and tourists alike. If you’re looking for a place to enjoy a drink with a view, here are some of the best rooftop bars in Bangkok.

Vertigo and Moon Bar

Located on the 61st floor of the Banyan Tree Hotel, Vertigo and Moon Bar offers a breathtaking view of the city. The bar has an open-air terrace and serves a variety of drinks, including cocktails, beer, and wine.

Octave Rooftop Lounge and Bar

Octave Rooftop Lounge and Bar is located on the 45th floor of the Marriott Hotel. The bar has three levels, each offering a different experience. The top level is an open-air rooftop bar with stunning views of the city.

Moon Rooftop Bar

Moon Rooftop Bar is located on the 32nd floor of the Banyan Tree Hotel. The bar offers a panoramic view of the city and serves a variety of drinks, including cocktails, beer, and wine.

Night Markets

Bangkok is famous for its night markets, which offer a variety of shopping and dining options. These markets are open late into the night, making them the perfect place to hang out on a Saturday night. Here are some of the best night markets in Bangkok.

Chatuchak Weekend Market

Chatuchak Weekend Market is one of the largest markets in the world, with over 15,000 stalls selling everything from clothing to food. The market is open on Saturdays and Sundays and is a must-visit for anyone visiting Bangkok.

Khao San Road

Khao San Road is a popular destination for backpackers and offers a variety of shopping and dining options. The road is lined with street vendors selling everything from clothing to souvenirs.

Asiatique The Riverfront

Asiatique The Riverfront is a night market located on the banks of the Chao Phraya River. The market offers a variety of shopping and dining options and has a Ferris wheel that offers a stunning view of the city.

Clubs

Bangkok has a thriving club scene, with clubs playing a variety of music genres. If you’re looking for a place to dance the night away, here are some of the best clubs in Bangkok.

Route 66 Club

Route 66 Club is located in the RCA area and offers a variety of music genres, including EDM, hip hop, and pop. The club has multiple rooms, each offering a different experience.

Demo Club

Demo Club is located in the Thonglor area and offers a variety of music genres, including techno, house, and hip hop. The club has a rooftop terrace that offers a stunning view of the city.

Onyx Club

Onyx Club is located in the Ratchada area and offers a variety of music genres, including EDM, hip hop, and pop. The club has a state-of-the-art sound system and a large dance floor.

Conclusion

Bangkok offers a variety of entertainment options that cater to a diverse audience. Whether you’re looking for a place to enjoy a drink with a view, shop at a night market, or dance the night away at a club, Bangkok has something for everyone. So, if you’re looking for a place to hang out on a Saturday night, Bangkok is the place to be.

Q: What are some popular places to hang out on a Saturday night in Bangkok?

A: There are many great places to hang out in Bangkok on a Saturday night, depending on your interests. Some popular spots include Khao San Road for backpackers, Thonglor for partygoers, and Asiatique for a more upscale experience.

Q: Are there any rooftop bars or restaurants to visit on a Saturday night in Bangkok?

A: Yes, Bangkok is famous for its rooftop bars and restaurants with stunning views of the city. Some popular spots include Octave Rooftop Lounge & Bar, Vertigo and Moon Bar at Banyan Tree Bangkok, and Above Eleven.

Q: What are some night markets to visit on a Saturday night in Bangkok?

A: Bangkok is famous for its night markets, which offer a great shopping and dining experience. Some popular ones to visit on a Saturday night include the Rot Fai Market in Srinakarin, the Talad Neon Night Market, and the Train Night Market in Ratchada.

Q: Are there any live music venues to visit on a Saturday night in Bangkok?

A: Yes, Bangkok has a great live music scene with many venues to choose from. Some popular ones include Saxophone Pub, Brown Sugar, and Adhere the 13th Blues Bar.

Q: What time do most places close on a Saturday night in Bangkok?

A: Most places in Bangkok close late, around midnight or later. However, some clubs and bars may stay open until the early hours of the morning. It’s always best to check with the venue beforehand.