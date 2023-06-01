Bangladeshi Ashiq Iqbal Khan Mandal caught smuggling Ganja by BSF troops on Indo-Bangladesh border

Ashiq Iqbal Khan Mandal : Bangladeshi Ashiq Iqbal Khan Mandal caught smuggling Ganja from India to Bangladesh by BSF troops

The image displayed is a photograph measuring 897 pixels in width and 876 pixels in height. It shows an individual holding a bag and standing in a field with trees in the background. The article below the image reports that Border Security Force (BSF) troops apprehended a Bangladeshi passenger attempting to smuggle 600 grams of Ganja from India to Bangladesh. The incident occurred on May 30, 2023, at the Border Out Post Ghojadanga, 153 Battalion, under South Bengal Frontier. The individual was identified as Ashiq Iqbal Khan Mandal from Khulna District, Bangladesh. During interrogation, Mandal confessed to obtaining the ganja from a friend in Barrackpore for Rs 3,000 and intending to sell it at a higher price in Bangladesh. The BSF jawans handed over the individual and the seized contraband to the Basirhat Police Station for further legal action. The Commanding Officer of the 153 Battalion expressed satisfaction with the success of the BSF jawans and emphasized their continued vigilance in preventing smuggling activities at the border. The article ends with a navigation section for other posts. The source of the article is BSF.

News Source : NE India Broadcast – Leading The Way

