Bangor man Allen Henry pleads guilty to drug and gun charges in federal court

A man from Bangor, Maine has pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges in federal court, which could result in him facing life imprisonment. Allen Henry, aged 48, was arrested in May 2022 on an active arrest warrant, with officers discovering fentanyl, cocaine base, and a firearm in his vehicle, which violated his bail conditions. On Tuesday, Henry admitted to drug possession with intent to distribute and possessing a firearm as a felon. The sentencing will occur at a future date. All rights reserved © 2023 WABI.

