Bani Ould Mesaieed Al-Saleh Al-Mahjoub Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bani Ould Mesaieed Al-Saleh Al-Mahjoub, who shot down an American plane in 1988 in the Arghoua region in the Moroccan Sahara, was killed today.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

The Saharawi terrorist Bani Ould Mesaieed Al-Saleh Al-Mahjoub, who shot down an American plane in 1988 in the Arghoua region in the Moroccan Sahara, was killed today February 24, 2021 by the Moroccan army.



Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.