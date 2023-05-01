“Bank holiday Monday weather in UK: Sunshine and mix in the East” : Bank Holiday Monday to be blessed with sunshine in the UK, while the east experiences a blend of weather conditions

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails

Britons can look forward to a sunny Bank Holiday on Monday, as the day is expected to brighten up after a cloudy start to the morning. However, the Met Office has warned of some showers in certain areas following a “good deal of clouds at first”.

“Cloud breaking through the day to allow sunny spells, particularly in southern and western areas, but also scattered showers, some heavy with thunder in eastern England,” the Met Office said.

The weather may disappoint some in southeast England, where a heavy spell of rain is expected. “Showery in the north and east, especially East Anglia and southeast England where heavy showers (are expected),” the Met Office said about Monday’s forecast.

During the evening, there will be a clear spell across the north and northeast, with frost in places. People are preparing for a bright bank holiday after England, Wales and Northern Ireland celebrated the hottest day of the year so far on Saturday.





Dog walkers on a path lined with pink cherry blossom in Wavertree Botanic Gardens in Liverpool (PA)



Britons in Hull, East Yorkshire, and London’s St James’s Park enjoyed Sunday’s top temperature of 18.7C. Most of England, Wales, and Northern Ireland enjoyed “a reasonably warm day with temperatures a little bit above average” by 2-3C, said forecaster Marco Petagna.

“Showers in northern Scotland are set to ease off towards lunchtime but the showers may get going even more over East Anglia and southeast England,” he said. Temperatures are expected to range from 13C to a high of 19C.

The week ahead, from Tuesday to Thursday, will mainly be dry at first, with bright and sunny spells across the UK. Rain and more unsettled weather across the far northwest and southwest is expected as the country heads towards coronation weekend.

On Saturday, the Met Office recorded a high of 20.2C in Pershore, Worcestershire, with temperatures peaking to 20C in parts of Northern Ireland.