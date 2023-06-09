Bank manager found dead under suspicious circumstances in Ludhiana wearing women’s undergarments

Vinod Kumar – bank manager found dead in suspicious condition wearing women’s undergarments. : Bank manager found dead in suspicious condition wearing women’s clothes in Ludhiana

The lifeless body of a bank manager was discovered under suspicious circumstances in a residence located in the Amarpura region of Ludhiana. In an astonishing turn of events, the manager was found hanging from a rope while donning women’s undergarments. Despite living alone, women’s clothing was also discovered within his living quarters, despite his wife not residing with him. The deceased individual has been identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Ferozepur who worked as a Canara Bank manager in Ludhiana. He had been renting a room on the first floor of the Amarpura house for the past two years and had recently returned from Ferozpur before his untimely death. Upon failing to awaken for work, the landlord notified his relatives and discovered the strange scene upon entering the room. The police have investigated the incident, but no evidence has been found as of yet, and an investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, in a shocking report from Mumbai’s Mira Road area, a man has murdered a woman, believed to be his wife, and dismembered her body into twenty pieces. Some of the pieces were even boiled in a pressure cooker to dispose of them. The suspect has been apprehended, and further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Read Full story : Bank Manager Found Hanging In His Room Wearing Ladies Undergarments /

News Source : Imran Zafar

Bank Manager Suicide Controversial Bank Manager Case Unusual Bank Manager Death Bank Manager Scandal Bizarre Bank Manager Incident