Bank Manager Vinod Masih found dead in suspicious circumstances in Ludhiana district, Punjab

Vinod Masih – Suspicious death of government bank manager found hanging in Ludhiana district undergarments : Bank manager found dead under suspicious circumstances in Ludhiana, Punjab: Vinod Masih the victim

The body of a bank manager working for the government was discovered in suspicious circumstances in Punjab’s Ludhiana district. Vinod Masih was found hanging by a door, wearing women’s undergarments, according to Punjab Police. The police found his body after his landlord informed the area councillor, Gurdeep Singh Neetu, that Masih had not responded to repeated knocking. The police broke into the apartment and found Masih’s body, and a forensic team was called to the scene. Masih had been living in a rented house for the last year and a half and was a resident of Ferozepur’s Wali Basti. The police have taken custody of the body and sent it for postmortem. Masih is survived by his wife and two children.

Read Full story : Man found dead at home wearing women’s underwear in Punjab’s Ludhiana /

News Source : Satender Chauhan

Ludhiana crime news Men’s fashion in Ludhiana Punjab police investigation Unusual death in Ludhiana Local news Ludhiana.