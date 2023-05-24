“Bankhead neighborhood homicide” today : Police Report Fatal Incident in Bankhead Neighborhood Resulting in Death of a Man

Police report a man was killed in the Bankhead vicinity today 2023.

Atlanta police are investigating a homicide in the Bankhead neighborhood after responding to reports of a man down with an apparent trauma wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the Fulton County Medical Examiner was called to assist with the investigation. Details remain limited at this time.

News Source : https://www.atlantanewsfirst.com

