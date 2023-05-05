“Banko Brown murder” Today : “SF Walgreens’ Guard Reveals Details about Banko Brown’s Death”

Unarmed Banko Brown Shot and Killed by Walgreens Security Guard

Banko Brown, a 24-year-old volunteer organizer at a nonprofit called the Young Women’s Freedom Center, was shot and killed by a Walgreens security guard in Downtown San Francisco on April 27. According to police chief Bill Scott, Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, the 33-year-old security guard, believed he was in mortal danger and acted in self-defense. The charges against Anthony were dropped on Monday.

Speaking exclusively to The Standard, Anthony said that he was glad things were clearing up but that the tragic event had left him shaken. He declined to elaborate on the sequence of events. The police chief said that Anthony had been trying to stop Brown from shoplifting and that during the altercation that ensued, the victim allegedly spat on the security guard and raised his arm toward him, at which point Anthony shot him.

In an interview with The Standard, Anthony pointed to the frequent pressure that security guards are under during these types of confrontations. “This is important for more people to be more aware of, he said. “It was happening too frequently.” He added that it’s a lot to deal with and a lot of pressure.

Brown’s family and friends condemned his killing and called for Anthony to face charges. They said the death of Brown, who was Black and transgender, was a failure on the part of city leaders to keep members of those communities safe. Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin planned to ask his colleagues to pass a resolution urging Jenkins to reconsider filing charges, saying that he believed the case could be tried at least as manslaughter, if not murder.

Prominent Bay Area civil rights attorney John Burris said Brown’s family has hired him to represent them and potentially file a lawsuit over the killing. Burris said the shooting appeared to be wrongful and unlawful because Brown was unarmed and was not threatening.

It is not clear whether the family would seek to sue Walgreens, or the security firm that employed Anthony, or both. Anthony said guard work can be a lonely occupation. “Who has my back? Nobody?” he said. “You are left with no support. It’s a frightening feeling with a lot of people around you” who could potentially harm you, he added.

Julia Arroyo, the co-executive director of the center where Brown volunteered, described him as a generous person who put the needs of others over his own. At Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Arroyo said Brown was not a dangerous or aggressive person. He worked and went to school but still struggled to make ends meet and live in San Francisco.

In conclusion, Banko Brown’s killing raises concerns about the use of deadly force by security guards and the need for better training and support for those in the profession. It also highlights the ongoing struggle for justice and equality for marginalized communities, particularly Black and transgender individuals, who are disproportionately impacted by violence and discrimination.

News Source : The San Francisco Standard

Source Link :Guard Who Killed Banko Brown at SF Walgreens Speaks Out/