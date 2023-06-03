banned from driving medication: Driving Ban Risk Associated with Prescribed Medication

New Law on Driving Offences and Prescription Medication

A recent amendment to the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 has brought about significant changes to the law on driving offences. The new guidelines under Section 86 empower courts to hand out life sentences for causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving while under the influence of drink or drugs. However, there are also new guidelines on what prescription drugs can be taken while driving, which can lead to a driving ban or even imprisonment.

Driving on Prescription Medication

Driving while taking prescription and over-the-counter medication can be dangerous and affect driving ability, similar to illegal drug use. It is an offence to drive while having over the specified limits of certain drugs in your blood that have not been prescribed. The list of drugs that can cause driving offences includes amphetamines, Clonazepam, Diazepam, Flunitrazepam, Lorazepam, Methadone, Morphine, or opiate and opioid-based drugs, Oxazepam, and Temazepam. It is only legal to drive after taking these drugs if they have been prescribed, and the advice on how to take them has been followed by a healthcare professional.

If you are prescribed drugs and are not sure if you should drive, it is essential to talk to your doctor, pharmacist, or healthcare professional.

Consequences of Drug Driving

If the police suspect that a driver is on drugs, they can stop the driver and carry out a field impairment assessment. This includes various tests such as asking the driver to walk in a straight line. If the police believe that the driver is unfit to drive due to taking drugs, the driver will be arrested, and a blood or urine test will be taken at a police station. If the test shows that the driver has taken drugs, they could be charged with a crime. Prosecution is also possible if the driver drives over the legal threshold of the above medicinal drugs and has not been prescribed them.

If a driver kills someone while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they could face a lifetime behind bars. Additionally, a conviction for drug driving will be recorded on the driver’s license for 11 years.

Conclusion

The new law on driving offences and prescription medication is significant, and drivers need to be aware of the changes. To avoid a driving ban or imprisonment, it is crucial to follow the guidelines on prescription medication and to seek professional advice if in doubt. Ultimately, staying safe on the road is everyone’s responsibility, and drivers should take the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of themselves and others.

News Source : Emilia Kettle

Source Link :The prescribed medication that could get you banned from driving/