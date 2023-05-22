Banurekha – focus keyword including victim name. : FIR filed against BBMP after death of 23 year old techie in Bengaluru

FIR registered against BBMP after the death of 23-year-old techie Banurekha in Bengaluru

A 22-year-old woman died in Bengaluru due to heavy rain and a case has been filed against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) by the victim’s brother Sandeep. The FIR has been registered at Bengaluru’s Halasuru gate police station. The victim, Banurekha, was a techie at Infosys and drowned after her car got stuck in rainwater at Bengaluru’s KR Circle underpass on Sunday evening. Banurekha’s family members were rescued by personnel from the fire department. The Karnataka government announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh for the victim’s family and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered BBMP officials to clear the slit from all underpasses and prepare for the monsoon. Heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging and disrupted normal activities in different parts of the city on Sunday.

News Source : Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

