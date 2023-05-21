Banurekha – victim name : “22-year-old Banurekha dies in flooded underpass in Bengaluru”

“Banurekha, 22-Year-Old Victim Dies in Flooded KR Circle Underpass in Bengaluru”

A young woman, identified as Banurekha, lost her life on Sunday in Bengaluru when her car was trapped in the flooded KR Circle underpass due to heavy rains and thunderstorms. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly visited St Martha’s Hospital to be with the victim’s family. The inclement weather has forced residents to stay indoors over the weekend. Further details are awaited.

